Brian Cox Wants To Dive Into Comedy Once Succession Ends

Emmy-winning actor Brian Cox has revealed that after his illustrious run as Logan Roy — the monstrous, megalomaniacal owner of a media conglomerate in the smash HBO drama "Succession" – ends, he's ready for a change of pace.

Cox, who has no doubt earned laughs with Logan's catchphrase "f*** off" since "Succession" debuted in 2018, now wants to go about getting laughs the natural way — through comedy projects. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" ahead of the debut of "Succession" Season 4, Cox explained his reasoning. "Well, as you get older, you just want to make people laugh," he explained. "I mean, we live in such a middle of a big s***show [that] it's important that people laugh more, you know. I think that's what I want to do. I want to laugh more. I want to ... I mean, you know, Logan's quite funny. I think he's very funny."

Cox is not a complete stranger to playing in comedies. He earned an Emmy nomination as a guest actor on the hit sitcom "Frasier" in 2002, and Fallon showed a photo of the Cox in one of the two "Super Troopers" movies he starred in for actor-director Jay Chandrasekhar and the Broken Lizard comedy troupe. Quite simply, Cox said, he's willing to be in more comedies, so long as he's asked.