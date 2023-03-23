The Mandalorian S3: Did Jimmy Kimmel Just Spoil Moff Gideon's Villainous Return?

Like a lot of things that can get classified as "spoilers" on the internet nowadays, Jimmy Kimmel's comment is so ambiguous that no one will really know if it's a spoiler or not until the plot of "The Mandalorian" Season 3 is revealed, arguably making it not a spoiler at all.

Of course, we also don't know if Kimmel has even seen any "Mandalorian" episodes in advance, and he might not be privy to any more insider information on the series than the general public is. Still, for a franchise as habitually cloaked in secrecy as "Star Wars," it could be a legitimate slip-up, and it's probably enough to make hardcore fans of the show curious.

On the bright side, Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon is going to be coming back to the world of "The Mandalorian" in some future episode of Season 3, and whether he ends up trying to kidnap Grogu (who recently recapped Season 3 Episode 1 of "The Mandalorian") again, that's a good thing for viewers of the show. And an Esposito press tour is certainly worth the occasional mild spoiler risk.