The Trailer For Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Brings Us To The Beginning

"Bridgerton" fans have a lot to look forward to this year. In addition to the long-awaited Season 3 due out sometime in the near future, Netflix's Regency-era romance is set to unleash a prequel series that chronicles the origin story of Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio).

Last month, Netflix gave fans a teaser for "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" that hinted toward a story about political intrigue. The first official trailer, meanwhile, leans into the romantic and risque sensibilities that the franchise was built on. Charlotte meets King George (Corey Mylchreest), finds him utterly spellbinding, and, before they know it, they're holding hands in the garden and making out by sultry candlelight.

Of course, with this being a "Bridgerton"-verse show, there are some stumbling blocks for our protagonists to overcome before their love can truly blossom. With that in mind, let's take a look at the latest footage for "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."