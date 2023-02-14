Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story's First Teaser Gives Fans A Taste Of The Romance That Started It All

As you can tell in the above trailer, "Queen Charlotte: A Bidgerton Story" is set to mix a little political intrigue into the usual "Bridgerton" combination of romance, gorgeous scenery, and historical drama. During the trailer, we see glimpses of a young Charlotte (India Amarteifio) meeting for the first time with a younger version of King George (Corey Mylchreest). The gentle romance of the moment gives way to glimpses of passionate kissing, the sight of Charlotte and George being crowned, and a moment in which Charlotte must fight for herself. "This is my home," she says. "I am the queen!" Young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas) also appears to urge Charlotte to fully claim her position at court and ensure the continuance of her power there.

For those worried that this prequel series and spin-off show might shed Golda Rosheuvel, who plays the original Charlotte in "Bridgerton," there's no need to worry — we get to see several glimpses of her looking imperious in a dimly-lit throne room. Other cast members include Michelle Fairley (Princess Augusta), Sam Clemmett (Young Brimsley), Freddie Dennis (Reynolds), Richard Cunningham (Lord Bute), Tunji Kasim (Adolphus), Rob Maloney (Royal Doctor), Cyril Nri (Lord Danbury) and Hugh Sachs (older Brimsley). Ruth Gemmell is also expected to appear as Lady Violet Bridgerton.

"Queen Charlotte: A Bidgerton Story" will debut on Netflix on May 4.