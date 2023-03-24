Chad Stahelski On Making John Wick 4: 'We Don't Have This Big Road Map' - Exclusive

"Game of Thrones." "The Lord of the Rings." The Marvel and DC cinematic universes. "Harry Potter." What do these gargantuan TV and movie franchises all have in common? They're based on existing properties: multiple novels, novellas, and in two cases, literally thousands of comic books spread out over decades of storytelling and featuring untold numbers of characters. There are enough existing and ongoing stories, plus extensive background material, to keep butts in seats for years to come.

But the "John Wick" universe is different. Beginning in 2014 with the original movie, director Chad Stahelski, writer Derek Kolstad (and others), Keanu Reeves, and the rest of the cast and crew have gradually constructed a surreal, utterly strange world just one step removed from ours, essentially out of thin air.

Sure, the "John Wick" movies — which kick off with the world's deadliest assassin (Keanu Reeves) seeking revenge against a vicious crime boss for the murder of his dog, a gift from his deceased wife — are inspired by noir thrillers, martial arts epics, and other influences, but they are not based on any pre-existing properties. There are no published stories to follow or adapt.

According to Stahelski, he, Reeves, and the rest of the team don't even look past the movie they're making at that particular moment. "The way Keanu and I approach all these is we do them one at a time," explains Chad Stahelski in Looper's exclusive interview. "We did the first one thinking we'd never work again."