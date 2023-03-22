Doctor Octopus Is Getting A Serious Costume Upgrade (Inspired By Nature)

Doctor Octopus is getting a fancy new weapon upgrade as he returns to the pages of "Amazing Spider-Man." Below, a spoiler-heavy breakdown of his revised look, boasting all-new tentacles that will make his name more literal than ever before.

In the current Spider-Man run from Marvel Comics (by Zeb Wells, John Romita Jr., and Ed McGuinness), Doctor Octopus has taken a backseat among Spidey's greatest foes — as the likes of Tombstone, the Hobgoblins, Goblin Queen, Ben Reilly, and currently, Rabin, have taken the spotlight in the series. But Doc Ock will always be one of Spider-Man's greatest rogues, with the pair sharing a storied history on the page — and in live action, where Otto Octavius was masterfully played by Alfred Molina in both "Spider-Man 2" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The mad scientist, armed with giant, deadly metal tentacles has sparred with the web-slinger many times since his debut in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #3 (by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko) nearly 60 years ago.

Recently, Otto Octavius has popped up in the ongoing "Deadpool" series from Alyssa Wong, Martin Coccolo, Neeraj Menon, and VC's Joe Sabino; the Merc with a Mouth has been tasked with killing the villain, a mission which was ultimately unsuccessful. Now, Marvel has revealed what's coming next for Doc Ock, as the villain will make a significant return to Spider-Man's current series with an all-new look, making his tentacle weapons even more faithful to his name via the addition of suckers.