Doctor Octopus Is Getting A Serious Costume Upgrade (Inspired By Nature)
Doctor Octopus is getting a fancy new weapon upgrade as he returns to the pages of "Amazing Spider-Man." Below, a spoiler-heavy breakdown of his revised look, boasting all-new tentacles that will make his name more literal than ever before.
In the current Spider-Man run from Marvel Comics (by Zeb Wells, John Romita Jr., and Ed McGuinness), Doctor Octopus has taken a backseat among Spidey's greatest foes — as the likes of Tombstone, the Hobgoblins, Goblin Queen, Ben Reilly, and currently, Rabin, have taken the spotlight in the series. But Doc Ock will always be one of Spider-Man's greatest rogues, with the pair sharing a storied history on the page — and in live action, where Otto Octavius was masterfully played by Alfred Molina in both "Spider-Man 2" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The mad scientist, armed with giant, deadly metal tentacles has sparred with the web-slinger many times since his debut in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #3 (by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko) nearly 60 years ago.
Recently, Otto Octavius has popped up in the ongoing "Deadpool" series from Alyssa Wong, Martin Coccolo, Neeraj Menon, and VC's Joe Sabino; the Merc with a Mouth has been tasked with killing the villain, a mission which was ultimately unsuccessful. Now, Marvel has revealed what's coming next for Doc Ock, as the villain will make a significant return to Spider-Man's current series with an all-new look, making his tentacle weapons even more faithful to his name via the addition of suckers.
The classic Spider-Man villain returns in a challenging time in Peter Parker's life
While the current "Spider-Man" run reveals the truth behind Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's break-up with the mystic Benjamin Rabin, Marvel is teasing a more familiar foe for the webhead in future issues of the hero's comic. CBR.com shared a look at Amazing Spider-Man #27 and #28 by Zeb Wells and Ed McGuinness, where Doctor Octopus will come back to make Spider-Man's life a living hell. Issue #27 hints at Peter trying to recover from a shocking death (strongly hinting at Mary Jane Watson) in his world, as Spider-Man's villains will serve as a distraction for the hero. Enter Doctor Octopus.
"Amazing Spider-Man" #28 showcases the deadliest Doc Ock ever, as the villain has upgraded his technology and tentacles to add suckers on his arms, much like an actual octopus. In cover art from McGuniness, Doc Ock looks happy to be reacquainted with Spider-Man as he holds both him and the Gold Goblin in his tentacles with a maniacal look on his face. However, with his new tech, Otto Octavius appears to be going for the killing blow to the web-slinger rival and his ally.
Doctor Octopus is being positioned as a major Spidey villain again
Given his personal history as a Marvel Comics villain and even a time as the Superior Spider-Man, Doc Ock has shown why he has staying power as both a foe and an occasional (but unwanted) ally of Spider-Man. Seeing him back as the main threat to Spider-Man is a welcome sight, especially considering the current run of "Amazing Spider-Man" hasn't really given the character's storied villains the focus they deserve. Hopefully, as Doc Ock returns — with his terrifying new tentacles and look — it means the title will bring back its heaviest hitters. How fun would it be to see Spider-Man face off against Doctor Octopus and the Sinister Six again? There's little reason Marvel can't make it happen, and Doc Ock's return is a good place to start the motion for that potential evil superteam's comeback.
No matter what happens with Doctor Octopus in the upcoming issues of "The Amazing Spider-Man," the villain's return and upgrade of his most dangerous weapons should keep Spider-Man busy as he deals with the fallout of whatever happens in his current saga with Benjamin Rabin and Mary Jane. Readers will see Doctor Octopus return in "Amazing Spider-Man" #27, which arrives in comic book stores on June 14, and the next issue arrives a week later.