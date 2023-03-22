Neil Patrick Harris To Guest Star On HIMYF's Midseason Finale (But Is That Really Necessary?)

Contains overall spoilers for "How I Met Your Father," Season 2

"How I Met Your Father" has been wise about the way it has carefully laced cameos from its parent series, "How I Met Your Mother," throughout its brief run. So far, Kyle McLachlan's outré George Van Smoot — aka, The Captain; The Captain's wife, Becky (Laura Bell Bundy); series co-lead Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders) and her former colleague Sandy Rivers (Alexis Denisof); and MacLaren's Pub bartender Carl (Joe Nieves) have popped up during the show's first two seasons. And in the first part of its duel midseason finale, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is set to meet New York City's biggest player — and iconic sitcom character — Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris).

Fans already knew that Barney would resurface; he's briefly seen during the Season 2 premiere, "Cool and Chill," getting into a fender bender with Sophie. Her son wonders who the guy is, and older Sophie (Kim Cattrall) vows that she'll get back to him later on. However, it looks like "later" means "now"; Deadline confirmed that Harris will indeed be in the "How I Met Your Father" spring finale two-parter, "I'm His Swish" and "Daddy," which are both set to be on Hulu by March 28. Since the logline for the episode involves Sophie dating an older man, one only hopes that she won't end up one of many (and we mean many) women Barney has been with over the years. Which just brings up one major thing — while fans might be thrilled about Barney's reappearance, do we really need to see more of him?