How I Met Your Father Fans Are Overjoyed By Barney Stinson's Season 2 Return

For those that have to mitigate the rough and often unknowable world of dating, relationships can be quite a tricky thing to navigate. Just look at "How I Met Your Mother" and its spin-off, "How I Met Your Father." The Hulu show follows Sophie (Hilary Duff and recounted by Kim Cattrall) as she relives the story of how she met the love of their life. Unfortunately for Sophie, she had an absolutely rough time over the first season and in the first episode of Season 2, which premiered in January 2023, mainly because she has several suitors, though all of them definitely have some issues.

Neil Patrick Harris originally lent his comedic styling to "How I Met Your Mother" as the insatiable womanizer, Barney Stinson, and he is a cornerstone of that particular series on account of his hedonistic and impulsive behavior. Speaking with Insider, Harris spoke about "How I Met Your Father" in 2021, saying, "I know very little about it, except that it's being directed by Pam Fryman who directed almost all of the 'How I Met Your Mother' episodes. So we've texted back and forth a few times. I've sent her my love. I wish I had some interesting tidbits about it but I wish them all the best. We had a great time and for almost a decade." Surprisingly, Harris popped up at the end of Season 2's first episode, and longtime fans of both series absolutely loved the moment.