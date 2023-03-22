Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Adds Another Original Film Franchise Star To The Roster

It seems as if another actor from 1996's first "Mission: Impossible" film is joining the franchise again in this summer's upcoming "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One." Hot off of his appearance in "Scream 6," Henry Czerny was previously announced as re-joining the cast as Eugene Kittridge, the former director of the IMF, the agency Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) belongs to. Czerny is set to appear in both "Part One" and "Part Two" of the "Dead Reckoning" films. Now it seems he will be joined by actor Rolf Saxon, who also appeared in the first film, for "Dead Reckoning Part Two."

Saxon played William Donloe, a CIA analyst tasked with overseeing highly classified documents, in the famous (and often parodied in pop culture) vault scene where Hunt drops down from the ceiling to steal said documents in the first film. "Dead Reckoning" director Christopher McQuarrie posted a photo to his Instagram today of Saxon, now rocking a beard, stating he will return to the franchise. Saxon's character Donloe was fired and reassigned to work in Alaska after failing to secure the documents Hunt made off with after the tense vault dropdown.