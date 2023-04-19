Fast X's Second Trailer Highlights Jason Momoa's Villainous Dante Reyes

"The Fast Saga" dates back to the early 2000s, when director Rob Cohen debuted "The Fast and the Furious." Overall, it was a pretty low-stakes heist movie brought to life by a crew of relative unknowns — certainly not the kind of movie to build a franchise around. Nevertheless, that's exactly what happened, with sequel after sequel racing its way to the movies throughout the 2000s into the 2010s and eventually to the 2020s. In doing so, the franchise has grossed billions and launched its stars into the Hollywood stratosphere, but every road has an end.

Shortly before the release of 2021's "F9," it came to light that there would be a two-part finale to close out the "Fast and Furious" series. The first portion, titled "Fast X," is on its way to theaters, and it's shaping up to be quite a wild ride. The likes of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), who have been around since the franchise's beginnings, will appear, in addition to newcomers like Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) and Abuelita Toretto (Rita Moreno). The first trailer premiered during Super Bowl LVII, promising fans all kinds of action and suspense while reminding everyone of the importance of family.

A second "Fast X" trailer has arrived, and it's every bit as intense as the first.