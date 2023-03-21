Helen Mirren Leaked Rachel Zegler's Shazam 2 Character Before DC Was Ready

During the interview with Seventeen, Rachel Zegler and her co-stars were asked who in the cast is most likely to leak a spoiler. Zegler blurted out Helen Mirren's name, with her co-stars agreeing.

"Helen Mirren spoiled my character," Zegler said. "It was supposed to be a secret." Mirren's slip-up caused Zegler a bit of frustration as she had been working hard not to spoil it herself. "I was doing such a good job at keeping it a secret, and I'm not a good secret keeper," Zegler said. "I am basically the Tom Holland of all of that stuff."

Lo and behold, she found out during a podcast interview that Mirren had already revealed her character's goddess status, but she rolled with the punches.

"If anyone is going to spoil it," Zegler said, "it might as well be [Helen Mirren]." The slip-up in question happened in November of 2021 while Mirren was speaking to Associated Press.

"I'm a member of three goddesses," Mirren said. "Lucy Liu as Kalypso and the third goddess played by Rachel Zegler, who will be a huge star in a very short space of time." The legendary actor then went on to discuss how much she loved working with Liu and Zegler. "It's so infrequent that you get to spend a whole of a movie with two other women. So often you're the only woman in the cast. Here we were a trio, and that was great."