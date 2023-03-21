Keanu Reeves Would Return To The Speed Franchise Under One Condition

Keanu Reeves embodies the role of the action hero arguably better than any of his colleagues on the silver screen. Today, merely mentioning the actor's name conjures up imagery of the puppy-loving hitman John Wick, but Reeves has been playing the part of the Hollywood hero for over 30 years. Sure, fans will undoubtedly point to Reeves' portrayal as Neo in "The Matrix" franchise as a prime example. But don't forget that the A-lister also brought a uniquely unforgettable physicality and heart to his one-hit wonder Jack Traven in 1994's smash hit "Speed."

Reeves co-starred with another up-and-coming talent, Sandra Bullock, in the first "Speed," but he rightfully bowed out of returning for the critically inferior "Speed 2: Cruise Control" in 1997. While walking the red carpet at the "John Wick: Chapter 4" premiere, Reeves was asked by reporter Scott Evans what would have to happen for him to reunite with his "Speed" co-star, Bullock, in another installment. "A great story," Reeves said during his interview with Access Hollywood.

"And a great script," Reeves continued. It seems simple enough, but if the fans want to see Jack and Annie (Bullock) ever share a ride on some form of public transit in the future, Reeves is putting a premium on the storytelling and not the action sequences that come with the possibility of a "Speed 3."