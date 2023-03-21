Cameron Diaz May Be Leaving The Acting World (Again)

These comments definitely show that even though Cameron Diaz returned to acting for her friend Jamie Foxx, it sounds like she will step away once again, though it makes perfect sense considering the statements of the unnamed source. Raddix is still a toddler, which is an exceptionally important time for development, and if Diaz is as committed to her child as she sounds, she certainly wouldn't want to spend her waking moments away from them.

Originally, Diaz announced her retirement in 2018, noting that she wasn't really doing anything at that specific point in time when it came to the entertainment industry, with her last effort being's 2014's "Annie." Speaking with CBS News in 2022, Diaz explained her reasons for quitting Hollywood by saying, "When you're doing something that you know and you've done well and you know how it works and it's consumed your whole life for so long, it's kind of a nice thing to kind of go, 'You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole.' And I did that." At this point, one can only wait to see if Diaz officially re-retires, and since it sounds like she isn't exactly having a good time these days, that announcement might be a foregone conclusion.