Shazam Director David F. Sandberg Calls Out The Internet's Toxic Discourse (& He's Happy To Step Away)

It's no secret that fandoms can be passionate, and in some cases, that passion can pave the way for toxicity — specifically in online spaces. Some creators do their best to ignore the negativity, while others are ready and willing to confront it head-on. The latest to do so is "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" director David F. Sandberg, who took to Twitter on March 20, 2023, to set the record straight about one of his previous tweets. The one in question pertains to his relief in being able to step away from the stress-inducing online discourse surrounding superhero movies.

"So that tweet gets turned into this Reddit post and before you know it you risk it becoming accepted truth online and you'll never hear the end of it. Exhausting," he wrote, calling out a Reddit post that misrepresented his aforementioned tweet that claimed he blamed DC fans for the supposed failure of "Fury of the Gods." In a follow-up post, he actually admits that he has it pretty easy when it comes to online negativity, pointing out the terrible comments that "Batgirl" actress Leslie Grace received when news broke that the film had been canceled.

Even though the Reddit post has since been deleted, Sandberg's points still stand: toxicity is a huge issue, and misinterpretation — be it intentional or unintentional — can have serious consequences. Thankfully, he's not the only one attempting to call out those in the DC fandom seeking to spread negativity.