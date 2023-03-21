Michael Douglas' Hank Pym Wasn't Supposed To Survive Ant-Man 3, And That's How It Should Have Been

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" hit theaters last month, and the reception was less than ideal. Critics weren't too fond of it, tying it alongside "Eternals" as one of Marvel's worst, and unfortunately, fans didn't treat it much better. For better or worse, the movie is incredibly strange, but it turns out it could have been even more bizarre.

"Quantumania" writer Jeff Loveness recently sat down to talk about making the film on "The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith" podcast, revealing that the original plan was to kill off Michael Douglas's character, Hank Pym. "We were going to kill Hank at one point," Loveness put it bluntly. "And I was gonna have him be reanimated, like his consciousness was going to live on through the ants, and he was going to be mentally controlling them. He was gonna be almost this hive mind to the ants." However, as Loveness puts it, the idea "didn't go too far" at Marvel, with the studio electing to keep Hank around for at least one more adventure.

On the one hand, we get it. Hank "living on" in the minds of an army of ants is a tough sell for any movie and a strange full-circle moment for someone once named Ant-Man. However, we can't deny that, for many reasons, Hank's death would have added something to "Quantumania" and maybe even helped it with its overall reception.