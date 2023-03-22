Keanu Reeves Discusses The Character From His Past He'd Like To Revisit - Exclusive

Keanu Reeves has had quite a remarkable career since he first came on the scene in the mid-1980s. He started getting attention with supporting and lead roles as teenage characters in both comedies and dramas such as "Dangerous Liaisons," "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure," "Parenthood," and "I Love You to Death," before easing into adult roles in films such as "My Own Private Idaho," "Bram Stoker's Dracula," and "Point Break."

His first outright blockbuster came in 1994 with "Speed," and since then, he's gone onto even greater commercial success with "The Matrix" in 1999 and his latest franchise role as the title assassin in the "John Wick" movies. While Reeves has also shown up in a number of lesser-known projects, including indie and animated movies, the Canadian actor has also not shied away from revisiting some of his best-known roles after taking extended breaks from them.

He starred as stoner Ted Logan in 2020's "Bill and Ted Face the Music" some 29 years after appearing in the first sequel, "Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey," and also returned to the role of Neo in 2021's "The Matrix Resurrections," picking up that storyline almost two decades since the original trilogy concluded with "The Matrix Revolutions."

While Reeves is justifiably famous for those roles, as well as that of John Wick — which he's now reprising in "John Wick: Chapter 4" — there is one part that he might finally be interested in playing again after years away. "To have the opportunity to reprise roles, especially roles that you love, is a special thing," Reeves told Looper in our exclusive interview. And it seems that his previous role in "Speed" is ripe for a revisit.