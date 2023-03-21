Creed III Was Great, But The Rocky Cinematic Universe Needs To Step Out Of The Ring While It's Ahead

1976 was a big year for movies, with the releases of such enduring classics as "Carrie," "Taxi Driver," the first "King Kong" remake, and the original iteration of "A Star is Born." But the undisputed heavyweight champion of the year was "Rocky," which won the Oscar for best picture and also topped the year's box office charts, earning more than $117 million and selling more than 50 million tickets. The film dominated the following Oscars ceremony, winning three statuettes including best picture and best director. Added to that haul were nominations for Burt Young, Talia Shire, and Burgess Meredith in supporting roles, and Sylvester Stallone for lead actor for his role as the titular underdog, who takes world heavyweight boxing champ Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) the distance in a hastily arranged title fight.

Stallone, who at the time was best known to most for writing and appearing in "The Lords of Flatbush" alongside Henry Winkler two years earlier, went on to write and star in four numbered "Rocky" sequels, as well as the comparatively disappointing 2006 comeback story, "Rocky Balboa." In 2015 Stallone spun the franchise off with the first of three "Creed" movies, which all feature Michael B. Jordan as Apollo's son Adonis and Tessa Thompson as Adonis' wife Bianca. And while the "Creed" series has been a massive success — and one we're all happy to celebrate — we're getting to the point now where this series has to step out of the ring, and fast, before it gets beaten up by trying to become a cinematic universe.