Ben Barnes Wishes Jigsaw Didn't Die So He Could Join Daredevil: Born Again

Of all the Marvel Disney+ shows on the way, "Daredevil: Born Again" is undeniably among the most anticipated. Fans are eager to see Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) story continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the unceremonious cancelation of Netflix's "Daredevil" in 2018. Fan favorites such as Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Frank "Punisher" Castle (Jon Bernthal) will also return, but the same can't be said for other Netflix alums. For example, don't expect to see Ben Barnes return as "Punisher" antagonist Billy Russo — aka Jigsaw — via "Born Again."

Jigsaw met his end during the events of "Punisher" Season 1, with Castle fatally shooting his former ally. As Barnes himself has shared, it's too bad that Jigsaw didn't survive his encounter with the Punisher since he would've liked to reprise the role on "Daredevil: Born Again." "I'm just sad that he died because otherwise, there could be a little reunion. Charlie Cox is one of my closest pals," he told Collider. Nevertheless, Barnes is still glad he was able to take part in "The Punisher" and join the ranks of so many other iconic Marvel Comics villain portrayals.

While it's not hard to figure out why Ben Barnes' Jigsaw won't pop up on "Daredevil: Born Again," other exclusions from the series are considerably more baffling.