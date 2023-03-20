Willem Dafoe Says His Iconic Green Goblin Laugh Comes Naturally

Willem Dafoe delivers a master class in uber-villainy when he again fastens on his emerald-green armor and reprises his portrayal of Green Goblin in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." True MCU fans will of course recall that Dafoe's Norman Osborn aka Green Goblin first swept into the Spider-verse with his original outing as the central, gleaming-green baddy in 2002's smash hit, "Spider-Man," with Tobey Maguire suiting up as the film's webslinger. Dafoe then returns as Osborn and the Goblin in the subsequent Spidey-verse films "Spider-Man 2" and "Spider-Man 3" before his latest appearance.

While it may primarily be Dafoe's wildly choreographed, building-demolishing combat scenes as he battles Spider-Man that fans recall best, they're also sure to remember his unforgettable vocal characterization of the maniacal, Spidey-hating Goblin. And as with any superhero-franchise villain worth his or her salt, a suitably heinous and mocking laugh is generally part of the villain's arsenal. In this respect, Dafoe delivers everything any fan of the franchise could hope for. The truth, revealed in a recent online Q&A session with the actor behind the mask, is that his sonically perfect, utterly insidious cackle for Green Goblin just comes naturally.