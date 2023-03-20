Air: Ben Affleck Loves That The Movie Is Definitely Not About Michael Jordan

From "The Pride of the Yankees" to "Ali" to "I, Tonya," sports biopics look at the inner workings of history's most gifted and idiosyncratic athletes. In the upcoming Amazon Prime film "Air," director Ben Affleck asks, what if you removed the star athlete from the equation altogether? "Air" chronicles Nike's development of the world-famous Air Jordan sneaker in 1984, with Affleck and Matt Damon starring as former Nike CEO Phil Knight and executive Sonny Vaccaro, respectively. The shoe's namesake, Michael Jordan, doesn't actually appear in the film, save for some footage and images.

That omission was by design. "We felt a more interesting way to tell the story would be for him to exist in the ether of the movie," Affleck told Bally Sports. "To be talked about by everyone but not seen is really analogous to the experience of celebrities and sports stars in modern life." "Air" may have some sports biopic in its DNA, but it's more a tale about business and innovation. For Affleck, Jordan serves as a sort of MacGuffin, which is to say that "Air" isn't about the player at all.