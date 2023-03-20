Shazam Director David F. Sandberg Is Stepping Away From The Superhero Game (For Now)

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" limped into theaters this past weekend to a relatively mixed response. Some loved it; some didn't like it as much. And it's hard to imagine what the future of the character will be, such as whether a "Shazam! 3" is in the cards or if he'll be folded into James Gunn's DC plans for the rebooted universe (a "Kingdom Come" appearance certainly wouldn't be out of the question).

Even if Shazam (Zachary Levi) does have a future, it's unclear if director David F. Sandberg will be involved in any way. Sandberg helmed the first two "Shazam!" movies, but he's stepping back from the superhero genre for the time being. He took to Twitter to say, "As I've been saying for a while now I'm very eager to go back to horror (as well as trying some new things). After six years of Shazam I'm definitely done with superheroes for now."

It doesn't necessarily mean he's done with superhero movies forever, but it sounds like he wants to try something different in the foreseeable future.