Supergirl's Dreamer Is Getting A Never Before Seen Origin Story

The below article contains spoilers for DC Comics' "Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story."

Dreamer (Nicole Maines) is set to star in a new young adult graphic novel, "Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story." Written by actress Nicole Maines, the story will fill in the long-awaited origin of the hero she portrayed in The CW's "Supergirl." The actress teamed up with Rye Hickman ("Hollow Hearts") to craft a graphic novel showing the character's upbringing and evolution into a hero.

When she joined "Supergirl," Maines became the first trans superhero on television. Her character, Nia Nial, is from the planet Naltor and has the powers of precognition, dream walking, and astral projection. She used those abilities to become a vital ally to Supergirl. In her time on The CW series, Dreamer became a fan-favorite character and Maines helped shape her storylines. The hero's success led to Dreamer getting an unlockable skin on the video game "Fortnite." Additionally, the actress will return to the "Arrowverse," appearing in the final season of "The Flash." Maines also penned multiple Dreamer-starring stories for DC Comics, including her appearance in "Superman: Son of Kal-El," and, most recently, writing her vital role in the "Lazarus Planet" event.

Dreamer's spotlight is continuing to rise. DC Comics recently revealed more details about her upcoming graphic novel, "Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story," which will dive deeper into Dreamer's past.