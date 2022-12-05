Here's When You Can Watch The Final Season Of The Flash

The culmination of the series' "Graphic Novel #7: It's All Negative" storyline, the Season 8 finale sees Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and his team confront the Negative Speed Force. Through longtime foe Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanaugh) — a.k.a. The Reverse Flash — the Negative Speed Force poses an existential threat that requires Barry to reset the timeline. After being cured of a mysterious illness, as a result, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) ominously warns that the Negative Speed Force will eventually enlist the help of another villain to attack Barry.

"['It's All Negative'] was all about closure," showrunner Eric Wallace told Den of Geek at the time. A post-credits scene for the Season 8 finale offered a hint of what's to come in February via a mysterious blue crystal. According to Wallace's interview with Den of Geek, Season 9 will feature two "Big Bads," with one of them being connected to the blue crystal seen in the teaser. "As we said at the end of this episode, there has to be a balance," he said. "The Negative Speed Force must choose another avatar. So, sometimes you should be careful what you wish for. They wanted to get rid of Thawne and they did. But what if the next avatar is worse?"

"The Flash" is the longest-running Arrowverse show overall and the last series standing after a slew of cancelations over the past two years. In a statement shared in part by TV Line, The CW's president of entertainment said, "'The Flash' will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud."