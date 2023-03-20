Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director Explains Why The Film Diverged From DC Comics

The 2023 "Shazam!" sequel "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" was controversial prior even to its release, with some viewers feeling skeptical of the second "Shazam!" movie based solely on its trailers. Following its premiere, "Fury of the Gods" continued to garner a fair share of criticism, though Anthea actor Rachel Zegler still wants viewers to give "Shazam 2" a chance.

While seemingly not a significant contributor to the film's reception, one way "Shazam 2" is different from virtually all of its DC Films predecessors is its incorporation of original villains, as opposed to characters adapted from DC comics as is the norm. In an interview with The Playlist published on the date "Fury of the Gods" premiered in theaters, director David F. Sandberg discussed this aspect of the film in detail.

"In the very early stages, we were looking at the 'New 52' comic books because the first movie is pretty much adapted from the origin story those issues gave Shazam," Sandberg said. "More comics have come out since then, so we looked at going down that path, but that involves a little more fantasy than I wanted from the second movie. They're going through all these portals to different far-off lands, and I wanted him on Earth."

Rather than maintain the character's comic book trajectory and introduce dimension-hopping into "Shazam 2," then, Sandberg instead opted to chart new territory for the classic character.