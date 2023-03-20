Looper Asks: Which Ted Lasso Character Can You Really Not Stand? - Exclusive Survey

Fan dislike of Nathan is clearly represented in our exclusive survey, which saw the character receive well over 55% of the vote. Other options didn't even come close, with the next runner up being Rupert Mannion at 17%, followed by both James and Jamie Tartt at 10%, and Edwin Akufo at 9%. Of course, this isn't to say that people actually hate the character, and the comment section has many opinions that actually praise Nick Mohammed's acting, because although fans can't currently stand Nathan, they love the character and the way he drives the plot forward. In other words, there is definitely some sympathy among audience members when it comes to Nathan, despite the overwhelming response to our poll.

Speaking with CBS News, Mohammed spoke about how Nathan has evolved throughout the series, and how he has become somewhat of a villain in Season 3. Mohammed explained, "In order to sort of play it realistically I had to sort of find a real truth to why he was behaving that way. A lot of it does stem from this toxic relationship he has with his dad. And you know, he was clearly bullied when he first started out as a kit man, by some of the players at the club, in AFC Richmond." This comment from the actor himself makes it sound like even he had to justify some of his actions and heel-turn, so what the future has planned for Nathan is sure to be a big story in Season 3 of "Ted Lasso."