Sam Neill Reveals Scary Cancer Journey That Began During The Jurassic Park Dominion Press Tour

"Jurassic Park" franchise star Sam Neill has made a startling revelation in his new memoir about a life-threatening diagnosis after he noticed some changes to his health during the press tour last year for "Jurassic World: Dominion."

Neill, 75, revealed in an interview with The Guardian about his book "Did I Ever Tell You This?" that he's being treated for Stage III blood cancer after he was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in the spring of 2022. Neill told The Guardian that he discovered swollen glands while promoting the latest "Jurassic World" movie in March, and following his diagnosis, he tried chemotherapy. When the regimen didn't effectively take hold of the disease, he said he began using a new chemo drug and is now cancer free. And while Neill said he will have to use the drug every month for the rest of his life, he's found optimism in the fact that he's still alive.

"I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments," Neill told The Guardian. "But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive."