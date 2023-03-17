An Early Draft Of Shazam 2 Saw (Spoiler) And (Spoiler) Team Up

The following article contains spoilers for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods"

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" has finally reached the big screen, bringing with it some formidable foes for the Shazamily to face off against. This time around, they have enemies in the Daughters of Atlas: incredibly powerful offspring of the aforementioned Greek Titan who seek revenge on the Wizard (Djimon Hounsou) and those he granted extraordinary powers to. While they're certainly strong antagonists in their own right, other big names nearly joined them. An early draft of the "Shazam!" sequel saw two other villainous entities team up.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, co-writers Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan shared that Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) and Mr. Mind (David F. Sandberg) would've formed an alliance. "There's a scene where Sivana breaks out of prison without having to lift a finger because of Mister Mind's help, which is one of my favorite scenes I've written," said Gayden, though the scene never made it into the final story. He adds, "It felt a little redundant. It felt like we were doing the last movie just on a bigger scale."

With that, Dr. Sivana and Mr. Mind were foolishly sidelined from "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" in favor of the Daughters of Atlas, but that doesn't mean they were absent from the movie entirely.