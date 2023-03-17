Willem Dafoe Discusses Why He Enjoys Switching Between Big-Budget And Indie Movies - Exclusive

Dafoe switches back and forth from indie to big budget with ease, taking on a role like Nemo in "Inside" or Clem Hoatley in "Nightmare Alley" with as much confidence and clarity as he does a role like Vulko in "Aquaman." No matter what part he gets, he gives it his all, and it turns out, that's no accident.

"Each film is different. Each experience is different. Each role is different," Dafoe said. "... I need different things at different times. My needs change. ... Don't be too tight on your rules. Every time something is proposed to you or you encounter something, check it out. Do due diligence."

In the end, Dafoe's willingness to experience new characters and try new things comes from an understandable place. In fact, he finds it so consequential, he thinks of it as his mantra.

"It's all about not getting stuck. That's my mantra lately. Keep on questioning," Dafoe said. "... At least when you vary things, you can start to practice flexibility because you do have to change your way of performing, your way of preparing, your way of dealing with people socially and professionally for each project. It keeps you loose so you're ready for anything, and that is what everybody should be aspiring to."

No typecasting for Dafoe! If there's one thing he can certainly say, it's he's avoided getting stuck.

