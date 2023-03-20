Lovecraft's Best Story Is Ripe For Adaptation (And Guillermo Del Toro Should Still Direct It)

There's a widespread opinion that H.P. Lovecraft's stories are impossible to adapt for film and television. Quite frankly, that claim is bogus. Sure, the author was all about emphasizing the fear of the unknown and forcing readers to use their imaginations in order to visualize unfathomable creatures. The idea is that seeing these monsters invokes madness in the unfortunate souls who incur their wrath, and giving away the goods undermines that notion. It's a neat concept, but it wasn't the only type of horror in his arsenal.

"At the Mountains of Madness" actually describes the terrifying beings at the heart of the story, making it one of the most "cinematic" tales in Lovecraft's oeuvre. Unfortunately, Hollywood is reluctant to greenlight an adaptation, even though Guillermo del Toro has been trying to get it off the ground for almost two decades. Heck, Tom Cruise was reportedly attached to star in the unproduced film, only for the project to fall apart.

So, what happened?

Well, a couple of things. The movie would have cost at least $150 million to produce, which was seen as risky as del Toro wanted an R rating. On top of that, Ridley Scott made his own Lovecraftian-esque horror film and ruined everything.

Despite these setbacks, though, del Toro hasn't ruled out resurrecting this dream project. Now that his stock is higher than it's ever been and prototype movies for "At the Mountains of Madness" have been made, it's time that del Toro was entrusted to make this dream a reality.