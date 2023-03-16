Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Encouraging Words Regarding A Possibile Wolf Pack Season 2

In hopes of drawing new subscribers in and enticing existing ones to stick around, the now-pricier Paramount+ added a new original title to its library in January 2023. "Wolf Pack," which is based on author Edo van Belkom's 2004 book of the same name, follows a group of teenagers in a less-than-ideal situation. Following a wildfire, a mysterious supernatural entity has awakened, and it's up to them to stay alive. To bring the series to life, creator Jeff Davis enlisted some strong talent — most notably Sarah Michelle Gellar, who understands the show's deeper meaning and has an inspiring update on Season 2.

"We plan to do one. We'd like to. We haven't gotten the official word," Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter of a hypothetical second batch of "Wolf Pack" episodes. She notes that a potentially impending strike could likely push such an endeavor further into the future, but we'll just have to wait and see what happens. Nevertheless, she's optimistic, adding, "Our numbers have been great, and people are still really finding the show and getting excited about it, so I'm hopeful for a season two."

With "Wolf Pack" Season 2 on the minds of those involved with the show, what would a second set of episodes look like? Well, Sarah Michelle Gellar knows what she'd like to delve into.