How Twitter Reacted To Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

As James Gunn and Peter Safran prepare to kick off the revamped DC Universe — leaving the DC Extended Universe largely behind — we're witnessing the final few releases that were greenlit prior to their hiring. Before we get to check out fellow holdouts like "The Flash" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," we'll get to meet up with the Shazamily once again for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." This sequel to 2019's "Shazam!" sees the title hero (Zachary Levi) and his superpowered family take on godly new foes who threaten the entire world.

Ahead of the release of "Fury of the Gods," some critics were fortunate enough to see the sequel early, going on to post their reviews online so potential moviegoers know what to expect from it. Overall, most are in agreement that it's just fine. It has its big moments and gives you what you would want from a Shazam adventure, but ultimately fails to surpass its predecessor. Of course, these assessments come from a small group of critics. What does the wider DC and Shazam fanbase think about this long-awaited continuation?

Thankfully, for those curious, reactions to "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" from the general public have begun to pop up on Twitter. Here's what fans think about director David F. Sandberg's latest Shazam tale.