The Deadliest Hulk Ever Has A Secret Twisted Marvel Origin

"Hulk" #13 also dives into how Hulk became the cybernetically augmented version of himself, getting a bloody closer look at his encounter with MODOK from "Free Comic Book Day 2021: Avengers/Hulk" #1. In the story, Hulk takes out A.I.M. forces and MODOK to get to his tech. We learn how Bruce Banner used the advanced space travel equipment to dramatically transform himself. Bruce explains he never wanted to be a monster like the Hulk, nor an Avenger or Defender — he wanted to be an astronaut as a kid and discover new worlds. As a result, he ripped apart his own skin and flesh, going through a horrifying process to become the Starship Hulk. The technology changed the hero into something new and unrecognizable from his usual Hulk form, paired with his new Mind Palace.

Ultimately, transforming into Starship Hulk and controlling him like a captain in "Star Trek" was a way for Bruce Banner to escape his old life. He never intended on returning to Earth. Considering all the trauma the hero has endured, from his childhood to the accident that changed him into the powerful rage monster, Banner was ready to move on from it. But his transformative efforts from Doctor Strange ended up being a trick, as D'Spayre was the actual architect of the Mind Palace, turning what should have been an escape for Banner into an even bigger nightmare.

It remains to be seen how Hulk can stop Titan, especially with Doctor Strange's discovery that D'Spayre might be following someone else's orders, but Banner will hopefully finally find peace once Titan is put down for good. But defeating the deadliest Hulk ever will be one of the biggest challenges the hero has ever faced. Meanwhile, Titan's rampage on "Hulk Planet" looks unstoppable.