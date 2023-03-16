Shadow And Bone's Season 2 Map Transitions Are A Lifesaver

Like all great fantasy stories, Netflix's "Shadow and Bone" explores a wide, diverse, and majestic world, this one adapted from the Leigh Bardugo book series of the same name. Season 1 of the series was all over the place in terms of keeping up with the locations from one scene to the next, but the 2nd Season has remedied that confusion.

Netflix tweeted out a handy map back in April 2021 to guide viewers through the 1st Season, but this still required fans to pause the show and consult the image. But in Season 2, map transitions between scenes show viewers exactly where in the Grishaverse Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and her associates are headed.

The change is proving to be a success with fans on social media, with @thereafter taking to Twitter to share, "i am loving the map transitions. i'm getting early ["Game of Thrones"] vibes." The on-screen transitional graphics are being praised for their easy-to-follow summary of geographical locations.