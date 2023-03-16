Shazam 2: Zachary Levi's Secret Weapons On Set Were A Speaker And Dance Moves
The DC hero Shazam has several impressive powers but is not notorious for using dance moves as a secret weapon. However, that absolutely does not apply to the actor playing the fun-loving comic book-inspired persona, and when it comes to Zachary Levi's moves, some might say they were the real hero in the production of the "Shazam!" sequel.
From the waves of fans gushing over M3gan's killer moves to the many imitators on social media attempting to recreate Wednesday Addams' (Jenna Ortega) infamous routine, there is no denying that the power of dance is real, and it shouldn't be surprising that superheroes have caught on to such a trend over the years. While Chris Pratt's Star-Lord may have set the bar for busting a move to save the day, Levi is quickly making a name for himself and his DC hero counterpart.
While promoting "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," the actor was called out for his devotion to dance on set, and he put in perspective what he is trying to accomplish with his signature boogie. "I think music makes life better. I think singing and dancing are an extension of that," Levi revealed on "Good Morning America." "I bring a speaker basically everywhere I go. I bring the big speaker to set. I play music between all the takes and all the scenes. It just gives everybody a little extra pep in their step. It doesn't feel like work. You feel like you are all having a good time together."
It seems pretty evident that Levi definitely got people's attention with his dancing ways while shooting "Shazam! 2," but this isn't the first time that the actor's two-step antics have had an impact on Shazam.
Shazam's famous Fortnite Floss was the brainchild of Zachary Levi
Shazam's first film featured many memorable moments, including the montage of the hero trying to get a grip on his abilities. While, at times, the ordeal was frustrating, the teenage superhero couldn't help but have some fun along the way, which resulted in a spontaneous floss dance break. While it probably came off as just another moment of levity at first, it ended up resonating extremely well with fans after it was spotted in the trailer. When David F. Sandberg was asked who was the mastermind behind the hero's popular Fortnite floss foray, the "Shazam!" director didn't hesitate to name the culprit responsible on Twitter: "It was just something Zac did. I thought it was a silly dance he came up with until I saw people mention it online."
And if people think it was just something random that Zachary Levi did at the moment, they would sadly be incorrect, as substantial research was considered beforehand. "Just like everywhere I went 14-year-olds, or really everyone is doing this floss dance. I was like, what the heck is going on," the actor said in an interview with Rolling Stone Brazil. "I thought well, that seems pretty appropriate if I'm 14, this is something Billy would do and David used it in the trailer and it's great people are loving it."
Considering the groovy legacy the hero is cultivating, it seems safe to say that Shazam may not be the most powerful DC hero, but he is certainly making a name for himself as a candidate for best dancer.