Shazam 2: Zachary Levi's Secret Weapons On Set Were A Speaker And Dance Moves

The DC hero Shazam has several impressive powers but is not notorious for using dance moves as a secret weapon. However, that absolutely does not apply to the actor playing the fun-loving comic book-inspired persona, and when it comes to Zachary Levi's moves, some might say they were the real hero in the production of the "Shazam!" sequel.

From the waves of fans gushing over M3gan's killer moves to the many imitators on social media attempting to recreate Wednesday Addams' (Jenna Ortega) infamous routine, there is no denying that the power of dance is real, and it shouldn't be surprising that superheroes have caught on to such a trend over the years. While Chris Pratt's Star-Lord may have set the bar for busting a move to save the day, Levi is quickly making a name for himself and his DC hero counterpart.

While promoting "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," the actor was called out for his devotion to dance on set, and he put in perspective what he is trying to accomplish with his signature boogie. "I think music makes life better. I think singing and dancing are an extension of that," Levi revealed on "Good Morning America." "I bring a speaker basically everywhere I go. I bring the big speaker to set. I play music between all the takes and all the scenes. It just gives everybody a little extra pep in their step. It doesn't feel like work. You feel like you are all having a good time together."

It seems pretty evident that Levi definitely got people's attention with his dancing ways while shooting "Shazam! 2," but this isn't the first time that the actor's two-step antics have had an impact on Shazam.