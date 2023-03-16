Evil Dead Rise: Bruce Campbell's Reaction To A Heckler At SXSW Is A Sign Of Good Things To Come

The "Evil Dead" franchise has long been a part of pop culture, with popular phrases from the movie becoming part of the modern-day lexicon, like referring to a shotgun as a "boomstick." Besides phrases and quotes from the movie, the "Evil Dead" franchise also put star and future executive producer Bruce Campbell in the general public's eye. Campbell must have had quite an impact on the original director of Sam Raimi, as Raimi often has Campbell cameo in his movies — just think of Pizza Poppa in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Oddly enough, even though Campbell isn't one of the movie's main stars, he is still in there somewhere, with director Lee Cronin offering $50 for anybody who can spot Campbell. Cronin explained to Empire Magazine, "It felt like in order to move the franchise somewhere new and to unlock the potential of the universe to tell more stories, it needed to break free [of Ash]. But Bruce is hidden in the movie somewhere. Bruce has a small presence in the movie. The first person to figure it out and send me a tweet, I'll give them 50 bucks." In addition, 2013's Evil Dead was the most profitable of the franchise thus far, with the movie being created for $17 million and earning $99 million. Considering the growing tide of excitement for "Evil Dead Rise," the financial upward trend of the franchise, and the rowdy crowd at South by Southwest, it seems like the future is looking bright for "Evil Dead Rise."