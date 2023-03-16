Jeff 'Swampy' Marsh To Return For The Phineas And Ferb Revival
Fans of Disney Channel cartoons from the 2000s rejoiced earlier this year when it was announced a "Phineas and Ferb" revival was on the way. The beloved animated series was picked up for an additional 40 episodes to air on Disney+. This was in the aftermath of the show receiving a movie on the streaming platform — "Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe." Now, more information has materialized regarding the reboot. Upon the initial announcement, co-creator Dan Povenmire was already confirmed to be part of the outing, and now, he'll be joined by his other co-creator, Jeff "Swampy" Marsh.
Variety confirms Marsh will serve as executive producer and voice director for the new batch of episodes. He also provided several voices in the original series, including that of Major Monogram, the lead singer of Zanzibar, and John P. Trystate. No doubt fans will be delighted to hear how the original team will get back together for more "Phineas and Ferb."
Oh, there you are, Swampy
Jeff "Swampy" Marsh has an impressive filmography, with credits on "The Simpsons," "King of the Hill," and "Rocko's Modern Life." In addition to co-creating "Phineas and Ferb" with Dan Povenmire, the duo also developed "Milo Murphy's Law" for Disney, too. He brings a ton of experience to the revival, and many people are undoubtedly excited to see that he's back.
That includes Disney's top brass in addition to fans. Senior vice president of Development, Series and Strategy for Disney Junior, Alyssa Sapire, said in a statement, "With every step, we're even more elated with the collaboration of Swampy's creative team and look forward to delivering a show that will entertain our young viewers and their parents too." Executive vice president of Television Animation at Disney Branded Television, Meredith Roberts, also spoke highly of Marsh's inclusion: "He continually elevates their artistry, as well as his own, to tell the bigger and more entertaining stories for global audiences. We're thrilled to be continuing our partnership and look forward to a long and exciting road ahead."
There's currently no word on when the new episodes of "Phineas and Ferb" will debut on Disney+. But with both Marsh and Povenmire spearheading the ship, fans can be confident it'll be worth the wait.