Hellboy's Mike Mignola Debuts Pinocchio Art Collection With Annotations By Lemony Snicket - Exclusive

Mike Mignola told Variety that his version of "Pinocchio" is gothic and "almost Victorian-looking," comparing the look of "Pinocchio: The Illuminated Edition" to the world he created in "Hellboy" because he illustrated the classic story in his signature style. He admitted he was determined to make his version of "Pinocchio" unique and not something that was a direct copy of other adaptations or the classic story itself.

"My Pinocchio is a bit more primitive," Mignola shared. "He's a bit more simple, [with] limited facial expression, and that was a challenge. Just to come up with something that would read with some character, but still have this, 'Oh, he's just a block of wood,' kind of a feel. I didn't want him too animated. I wanted this odd clunkiness of a primitively carved piece of wood, or simply carved piece of wood."

Looper was given an exclusive look at a design page showcasing Mignola's creative process, as well as panels from "Pinocchio: The Illuminated Edition." The images feature illustrations and plotting from Mignola and several creatures that will appear in the book.

Mignola exclusively told Looper more about his take on "Pinocchio," sharing that he wanted to embrace a darker side of the classic novel. "Carlo Collodi's PINOCCHIO is so much darker—and funny in a very dark way—than most people realize," Mignola said. "Pinocchio is sad and lost, and he's stupid but he means well. He's a mess—and he's made out of a magic log."