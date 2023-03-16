Donnie Wahlberg Made Sure His Blue Bloods Character Was Authentic To The NYPD

Even before "Blue Bloods," Donnie Wahlberg knew a thing or two about portraying police officers. Horror fans will likely remember Wahlberg as corrupt homicide detective Eric Matthews in the "Saw" movies: He brutally broke his foot to escape from a Jigsaw trap in one memorable scene. On TV, Wahlberg's more likable cop characters include Los Angeles detective Joel Stevens in "Boomtown" and police negotiator Captain Horst Cali in "The Kill Point." These are just some of the projects Wahlberg was likely alluding to when he told the "Blue Bloods" YouTube channel that he's learned from actual cops on other occasions.

These parts may have helped him prepare for his "Blue Bloods" role, but most of Wahlberg's numerous cop characters are all different to Danny Reagan in a crucial way. In an interview with 92NY, the actor said that he wouldn't have been able to play Danny in the past because he was too worried about wanting his characters to be completely virtuous. "I always wanted to be right and the audience to like me," he explained, adding: "I think I've been around long enough to really trust the character and what's on the page."

It's no secret to "Blue Bloods" fans that Danny often walks a fine line as an officer, sometimes doing questionable things that probably should cost him his badge. His conduct builds dramatic tension among his family, which helps make those Reagan family dinner scenes very entertaining. Danny's decisions may risk making him unlikeable to the audience at times, but Wahlberg understands that this risk is necessary to produce a stronger show.