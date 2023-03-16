What Naruto's Ino Yamanaka Looks Like In Real Life

If you're an anime fan, you may have found yourself wondering what the voice actors behind your favorite characters look like. The chances are they look nothing like how you've always pictured them in your mind. Just like in screen or stage acting, versatility is a desirable trait in the voice acting game. The same voice actor may sound very different depending on the role they are breathing life into. In some cases, a determined character grows and matures throughout the series, and their voice often changes along with them.

Ino Yamanaka from the "Naruto" series is one of those characters who matures as the series progresses, becoming a married adult by the time of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." She starts out as more vain and bratty than how she eventually ends up (the same could be said for her rival Sakura). The talented voice actor behind the English dub version of the blonde kunoichi is Colleen O'Shaughnessey, who, later on in the franchise, also voices Cho-Cho Akimichi and Hanabi Hyuga, a testament to her versatility.

O'Shaughnessey has been active in the industry since the 1990s. Besides playing Ino in the "Naruto" franchise, she's also known for the likes of Sora from "Digimon," Nelliel from "Bleach," Danny Phantom's older sister Jazz Fenton, and Tails in the "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise — she's played Sonic's sidekick in a bunch of video games as well as the recent live-action movies. But what does she look like in real life?