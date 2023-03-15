Everything Everywhere's Ke Huy Quan Fears For His Career Despite 2023 Oscar Victory

Ke Huy Quan has lived through both the best and worst that Hollywood has to offer. After experiencing success as a child actor, appearing in box office draws such as "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies," and making the successful shift to teenage roles in "Encino Man" and "Head of the Class," he ran into casting troubles as he hit his 20s and 30s. He went to film school and took work as a fight choreographer and an assistant director just to keep a connection to the business.

Everything changed for him when he was cast as Waymond Wang in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." The rest is a Cinderella story fit for any fairytale tome. Quan raked in award after award as accolades were piled in the film, and he finally captured an Oscar for best-supporting actor.

But after all of the wild ups and downs he's rolled with through the years, it's perhaps not surprising that Ke Huy Quan is worried that all of this good luck might evaporate. "Moving forward, I'm still really scared even though I just won an Oscar. I'm still very fearful of what tomorrow brings," he told Variety shortly after his Oscar victory. And after years of rejections, his reaction is quite understandable.