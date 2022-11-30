Why Jade From Willow Looks So Familiar

Erin Kellyman joined the "Star Wars" universe in 2018 with Ron Howard's polarizing spin-off film, "Solo." Set before the events of the original "Star Wars" film, "Solo" follows the titular hero made famous by Harrison Ford (now played by "Brave New World" star Alden Ehrenreich) as he attempts to pull off one of the biggest heists the galaxy has ever seen. Kellyman plays Enfys Nest, a pirate who seeks to aid a fledging rebellion by stealing the same resources Solo and his team are after. "I am honored to be a part of Star Wars," she said in an interview with the franchise's website. "I think anything that has the ability to excite kids as young as four and adults that watched the very first ones when they came out, is something very special."

Of course, for a movie with hundreds of millions of dollars in the budget (via Box Office Mojo), the audition process was quite exhaustive. "I went to a set of three auditions for the role," she recalled. "The first one I thought I had completely messed up, so when I got a [second audition] I was so surprised — but also so determined ... It was on the last audition where I met Alden and we did a screen test together. I also had to be tested on how well I can fight, so I went through some stunt tests just before my audition with Alden."