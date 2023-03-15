TLOU: The Heartbreaking Detail That Shows How Much Joel Projected Onto Ellie

It's safe to say that the first meeting between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in HBO's "The Last of Us" is a bit tense — Joel points a gun at Ellie and threatens to execute her after she tries to stab him. Even after they begin their journey together across the post-apocalyptic United States, Joel remains distant and cold towards Ellie, still traumatized by the death of his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) and unwilling to grow close with anyone ever again. However, after spending some time together, the duo becomes closer than either of them could have imagined.

Joel and Ellie create a bond that's almost like father and daughter amid the chaos and danger of the wasteland. Joel even begins establishing certain parallels between Sarah and Ellie, projecting characteristics of his late daughter onto the new daughter he found by accident. This is made abundantly clear in Episode 9 when Joel gives a speech about Sarah as he and Ellie hike up a mountain, reminiscing on how Sarah loved to climb, or "scamper," to the top of big rocks. As pointed out by @EIlieMilIer on Twitter, Ellie is actually seen climbing to the top of a huge boulder in Episode 6, further cementing the parallels between herself and Sarah.

This heartbreaking detail is one of many examples of Joel projecting the memory of his lost daughter onto Ellie, and it was emotionally devastating for many fans.