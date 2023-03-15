How Many Hours A Day Is The Gold Rush Crew Out Working?

Working in the gold mining industry has never been easy work, not even in modern times. Some hang on to a romanticized vision of the early gold rush of the nineteenth century, with visions of panhandlers shouting "Eureka!" in triumph as they extract gold nuggets from rivers with minimal effort; others are inclined to think modern technological advances have made gold mining these days into something akin to pointing a detection device at the ground.

But as viewers of "Gold Rush" know all too well, even augmented by heavy machinery and sophisticated equipment, gold miners still require substantial skills (and more than a bit of luck) when it comes to hunting down the precious resource used in everything from jewelry to smart phones.

One of the newer additions to the show is Bree Harrison, who has quickly distinguished herself as a member of Parker Schnabel's retinue. During a 2023 Ask-Me-Anything session on Reddit, Bree answered questions on such topics as how many hours each day they work, and if they take breaks.

"Our shifts are min 12 hours, 7 to 7. There's a half hour lunch in there but some people choose to work through it," she explained. "The solo plant operators can't really take a lunch unless someone comes to relieve them though."

So, what does a 12 hour day look like when one appears on "Gold Rush?"