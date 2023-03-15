Pauly Shore Took The High Road After Being The Butt Of Jimmy Kimmel's Oscar Jab

Hosting the Academy Awards is a tough gig. You've got to be quick on your feet, keep the tone punchy but not cruel, and, if the occasion calls for it, even engage in a little song and dance routine. There's a reason the Academy has Billy Crystal on speed dial. As the host of the Oscars in 2023, Jimmy Kimmel was typically benign, delivering light-hearted laughs while moving the show forward. He did, however, take a dig at actor and comedian Pauly Shore.

Discussing the fact that there were 16 first-time nominees in the acting categories, Kimmel acknowledged that Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan — both of whom won in their respective categories later that night — had previously appeared together in 1992's "Encino Man," a teen comedy about a caveman (Fraser) who emerges from a block of ice in Encino, California. "Two actors from 'Encino Man' are nominated for Oscars," Kimmel quipped. "What an incredible night this must be for the two of you and what a difficult night it must be for Pauly Shore."

This must have stung a little, but Shore took the barb in his stride. "I don't know if you guys saw The Academy Awards last night, but Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at me in the monologue," Shore tweeted. "I loved it."