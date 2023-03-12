Every 2023 Oscars Movie We Don't Believe Jimmy Kimmel Watched

One of the most underrepresented Oscar-nominated films is the painfully beautiful, "Women Talking." Featuring a female collective in a strict Mennonite community, the characters decide to take action after a series of brutal sexual assaults. But it isn't just the stark subject matter that may not attract Kimmel to the film. Quite obviously, "Women Talking" is a film about women. The humorous, the heartbreaking, and the specific way women communicate with each other and find strength. The man who forced Quinta Brunson to step over his limp body at the Emmys is unlikely to watch the film — even though he would benefit from it. Ben Whishaw is the only main male character in "Women Talking," as school teacher August. Kimmel could take notes from a character who can read the room enough and know when to stop speaking.

And just like "Women Talking" takes a hard look at hidden pain, so too does Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale." Aronofsky has made a career out of films that are so real, viewers beg to look away. Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood in the devastating film may not be enough for many people to tune in, even though Kimmel could do with learning a bit of empathy (and justice for Brunson.) These aren't the only films that Kimmel might have missed out on, though.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).