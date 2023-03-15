Chicago Med Fans Have Proposed A Hilariously Accurate Tweak To The Show's Name

One of the doctors that Redditors believe is extraordinarily guilty of meddling in the lives of patients is Brian Tee's Dr. Ethan Choi. They say that, under the guise of having a moral compass, Choi often puts his personal beliefs first instead of understanding the nuance needed to handle individual patient-to-patient care. Fans need not look any further than Season 6 of "Chicago Med" for an example of this. In Episode 5, Choi calls the police on an elderly man who helps assist in the suicide of his wife, who was dying of ALS. And in Episode 4, Choi has a man committed against his will — and against the wishes of his psychiatrist.

Redditors taking notes of these and the countless other meddling actions of the doctors in the series had some other insights about the user-made poster. "Guess 'Chicago Medical Malpractice Lawsuit' was too long to fit on the poster?" u/kindafunnylookin said. Users mentioned the mock poster doing a good job at conveying the joke as well. "It's like they're all saying 'I can see right through you. I know your secret and am on my way to tell the exact person who can blow your life up the most all about it,'" wrote u/Not_floridaman. Meanwhile, u/universe93 took a jab at the show using the popular "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" theme tune, saying, "Come with me, and you'll be, in a world of HIPAA violations."

This fan-made poster led to a lot of funny comments. However, it's important to note that all the jokes seemed to be in good fun. Fans know what they're getting when they tune into the series, and they still love it all the same.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.