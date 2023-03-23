John Wick Proves That There's An Appetite For Hong Kong-Style Gun-Fu - And Hollywood Needs To Feed It

It's a good time for action movies. The MCU is catering to the demand for superhero blockbusters, and DC is trying its best to keep up. Tom Cruise is fighting to keep death-defying stunt work alive while proving that age is a state of mind, having become Hollywood's biggest action star. The "Fast and Furious" franchise provides high-octane nonsense that's anchored by down-to-earth family values. And Gerard Butler is carrying the torch for your dad's favorite action movies. But the "John Wick" saga is where it's at for the action buffs who appreciate hitman lore, inventive combat sequences, and Keanu Reeves rocking fancy suits.

The "John Wick" franchise — which tells the story of a dog-loving hitman (Reeves) as he blasts through the entire criminal underworld — is an outlier in the current Hollywood landscape. In addition to being more violent than typical action blockbusters, the films are spiritual successors to the Hong Kong gun-fu and Heroic bloodshed movies that directors such as John Woo and Ringo Lam unleashed in the 80s and early 90s. Sure, "John Wick" was inspired by lots of cool things — Sergio Leone Westerns, Greek mythology, Buster Keaton, etc — but the influence of Hong Kong bullet ballets is a constant presence throughout.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" is on the way and spin-offs like "The Continental" and "Ballerina" will follow at some point. However, it's sad that more Hollywood movies haven't embraced hard-hitting gun-fu stories. This saga's success proves that there's a Western audience for this subgenre, and it deserves to be fed beyond the world of Chad Stahelski and Derek Kolstad's hitman franchise.