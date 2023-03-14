The Last Of Us Showrunners Reveal Whether Ellie Believed Joel's Gigantic Lie In The Finale

When it comes to whether or not Ellie (Bella Ramsey) actually believes the game-changing lie Joel (Pedro Pascal) tells her at the end of "The Last of Us" Season 1, the answer seems to be a resounding "no."

The HBO show's season finale follows Ramsey's Ellie and Pascal's Joel as they finally reunite with Marlene (Merle Dandridge) and the rest of her Firefly crew. Unfortunately, their reunion doesn't turn out to be a particularly happy one. After knocking Joel and Ellie out, Marlene reveals to a groggy Joel that the Fireflies' doctor will have to remove the Cordyceps infection from Ellie's brain in order to use her immunity to mass-produce a cure.

Rather than standing by and letting Ellie be killed, Joel murders nearly every Firefly soldier stationed at the group's Salt Lake City base before rescuing his unconscious companion-turned-surrogate-daughter. When Ellie wakes up hours later, Joel lies about his actions. The final scene of the "Last of Us" finale, consequently, sees Ellie ask Joel to swear to her that everything he told her about the Fireflies was true. When he does, Ellie hesitates for several moments before saying, "Okay."

For their part, "Last of Us" creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann believe there are a lot of different ways to read the final scene of the show's Season 1 finale. The duo doesn't, however, think the ambiguity of the scene lies in whether or not Ellie believes Joe, but in her response to his lie.