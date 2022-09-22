Lori Loughlin Finally Gets A Chance At Redemption With A New Movie Role

Lori Loughlin has paid her debt to society after the 2019 college admissions scandal that effectively wrecked her career as a star of Hallmark Channel movies, as well as the reprise of her signature role as Aunt Becky on the Netflix sitcom "Fuller House." But now, her prison sentence is behind her, and she's ready to come back to acting, with her first starring role since 2018. And fans that have missed her presence on their TV screens have something to look forward to, even if it is too late for Aunt Becky to come back to the Fuller household since "Fuller House" has since aired its final episode.

Loughlin has been seen on TV since her two-month prison stint, appearing on the Great American Family channel's "When Hope Calls" special for Christmas 2021. But this upcoming project will be her first starring role in the kind of full-length TV movie that has defined the latter part of her acting career.