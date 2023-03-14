Halle Berry Cast Herself In John Wick 3 Like A Total Boss

In a franchise full of memorable action sequences, few stand out as much as John Wick (Keanu Reeves) teaming up with Sofia Al-Azwar (Halle Berry) and a couple of her dogs when a fight breaks out after a meeting goes awry. Both Reeves and Berry prove themselves particularly adept at gun-fu, and even the dogs manage to get in a few awesome stunts of their own. It immediately became clear that Berry was willing to put in the hard work and training that's become synonymous with the "John Wick" series, and she wouldn't have had it any other way.

When it came time to give John Wick another ally, Berry made her way into the room to make her case. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, director Chad Stahelski spoke about meeting the actress for the first time, recalling, "Funny story ... I got a call from WME, when we were still writing John Wick 3, like, 'What do you think of Halle Berry?' Well, she's awesome. She's Halle Berry. And then they said, 'She's coming to see you. Today.'" Turns out, Berry made the decision for Stahelski.